Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Athletics On April 8

Stanton is hitting for a .378 BA, .410 OBP and .514 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .924 and he has scored three runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Luis Severino (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.