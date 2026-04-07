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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Athletics On April 7

Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will take on the Athletics at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Stanton has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .394 BA, .429 OBP and .545 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .974 and he has scored three runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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