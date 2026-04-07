Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Athletics On April 7

Stanton is hitting for a .394 BA, .429 OBP and .545 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .974 and he has scored three runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second this season.

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