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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Angels On April 13

Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Stanton has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .300 BA, .364 OBP and .400 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored four runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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