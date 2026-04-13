Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Angels On April 13

Stanton is hitting for a .300 BA, .364 OBP and .400 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored four runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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