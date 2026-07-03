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Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees • #45 SP

Gerrit Cole And Yankees Take On Twins On July 3

Gerrit Cole will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cole has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cole is 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gerrit Cole

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