Gerrit Cole And Yankees Take On Twins On July 3

Cole is 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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