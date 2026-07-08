FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees • #45 SP

Gerrit Cole And Yankees Face Rays On July 8

Gerrit Cole will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cole has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cole is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gerrit Cole

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News