Gerrit Cole And Yankees Face Rays On July 8
Gerrit Cole will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cole has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Cole is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.