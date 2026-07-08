Gerrit Cole And Yankees Face Rays On July 8

Cole is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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