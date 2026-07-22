Gerrit Cole And Yankees Play Pirates On July 22

Cole is 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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