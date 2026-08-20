Gerrit Cole And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 20

Cole is 6-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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