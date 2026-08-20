Gerrit Cole And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 20
Gerrit Cole will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Cole has -122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Cole is 6-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.