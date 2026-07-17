Gerrit Cole And Yankees Play Dodgers On July 17

Cole is 3-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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