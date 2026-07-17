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Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees • #45 SP

Gerrit Cole And Yankees Play Dodgers On July 17

Gerrit Cole will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, July 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cole has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cole is 3-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gerrit Cole

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