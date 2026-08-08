Gerrit Cole And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 8

Cole is 5-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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