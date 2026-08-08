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Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees • #45 SP

Gerrit Cole And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 8

Gerrit Cole will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Cole has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cole is 5-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gerrit Cole

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