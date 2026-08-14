Gerrit Cole And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 14

Cole is 6-5 with a 3.35 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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