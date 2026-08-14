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Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees • #45 SP

Gerrit Cole And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 14

Gerrit Cole will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Cole has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cole is 6-5 with a 3.35 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gerrit Cole

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