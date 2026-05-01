German Marquez And Padres Face White Sox On May 1

Marquez is 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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