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German Marquez
San Diego Padres

German Marquez

San Diego Padres • #33 SP

German Marquez And Padres Face White Sox On May 1

German Marquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Marquez has -174 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marquez is 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
German Marquez

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