German Marquez And Padres Face Royals On July 19

Marquez is 4-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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