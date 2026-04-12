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German Marquez
San Diego Padres

German Marquez

San Diego Padres • #33 SP

German Marquez And Padres Take On Rockies On April 12

German Marquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Marquez is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
German Marquez

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