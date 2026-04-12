German Marquez And Padres Take On Rockies On April 12

Marquez is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.