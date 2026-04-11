German Marquez And Padres Take On Rockies On April 11
German Marquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Marquez has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Marquez is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing six hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.