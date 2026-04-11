FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
German Marquez
San Diego Padres

German Marquez

San Diego Padres • #33 SP

German Marquez And Padres Take On Rockies On April 11

German Marquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Marquez has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Marquez is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
German Marquez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News