German Marquez And Padres Take On Rockies On April 11

Marquez is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.