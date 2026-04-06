FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
German Marquez
San Diego Padres

German Marquez

San Diego Padres • #33 SP

German Marquez And Padres Play Pirates On April 6

German Marquez will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marquez has -112 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Marquez is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA and one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
German Marquez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News