German Marquez And Padres Play Pirates On April 6
German Marquez will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marquez has -112 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Marquez is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA and one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.