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German Marquez
San Diego Padres

German Marquez

San Diego Padres • #33 RP

German Marquez And Padres Play Marlins On July 24

German Marquez will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Marquez has +124 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marquez is 4-2 with a 5.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
German Marquez

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