German Marquez And Padres Play Marlins On July 24

Marquez is 4-2 with a 5.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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