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German Marquez
San Diego Padres

German Marquez

San Diego Padres • #33 SP

German Marquez And Padres Square Off Against Angels On April 19

German Marquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Marquez is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
German Marquez

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