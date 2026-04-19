German Marquez And Padres Square Off Against Angels On April 19

Marquez is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.