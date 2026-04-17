George Valera And Guardians Play Orioles On April 17

Valera had a .220 BA, .333 OBP and .415 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in five runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and five strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.

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