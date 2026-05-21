George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On May 21

Springer is hitting for a .198 BA, .273 OBP and .319 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 10 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Springer has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (0-1) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start this season.

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