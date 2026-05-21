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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On May 21

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Springer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .198 BA, .273 OBP and .319 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 10 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Springer has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (0-1) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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