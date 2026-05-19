George Springer And Blue Jays Face Yankees On May 19

Springer is hitting for a .196 BA, .277 OBP and .327 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 10 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Yankees.

Will Warren (5-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.