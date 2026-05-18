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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Yankees On May 18

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Springer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .186 BA, .272 OBP and .294 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored nine runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Weathers (2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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