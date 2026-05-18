George Springer And Blue Jays Play Yankees On May 18

Springer is hitting for a .186 BA, .272 OBP and .294 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored nine runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Weathers (2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.

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