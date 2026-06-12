FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 12

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 12 at 7:37 p.m. ET. Springer has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .204 BA, .291 OBP and .343 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 18 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ryan Weathers (2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News