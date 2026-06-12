George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 12

Springer is hitting for a .204 BA, .291 OBP and .343 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 18 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ryan Weathers (2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.