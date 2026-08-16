George Springer And Blue Jays Face Yankees On Aug. 16

Springer is hitting for a .231 BA, .312 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 43 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.