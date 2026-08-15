George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 15

Springer is hitting for a .231 BA, .312 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 43 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (10-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 26th start of the season. He has a 2.21 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 182 strikeouts.

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