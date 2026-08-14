George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On Aug. 14

Springer is hitting for a .233 BA, .315 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 42 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole (6-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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