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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Face White Sox On July 19

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, July 19 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Springer has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .219 BA, .302 OBP and .381 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 32 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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