George Springer And Blue Jays Take On White Sox On July 18

Springer is hitting for a .218 BA, .303 OBP and .383 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 32 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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