George Springer And Blue Jays Face White Sox On July 17

Springer is hitting for a .218 BA, .303 OBP and .374 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 31 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent action (on July 11 against the Padres) he went 0 for 5.

Anthony Kay (6-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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