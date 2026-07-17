George Springer And Blue Jays Face White Sox On July 17
George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre, on Friday, July 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Springer has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Springer is hitting for a .218 BA, .303 OBP and .374 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 31 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent action (on July 11 against the Padres) he went 0 for 5.
Anthony Kay (6-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.