George Springer And Blue Jays Play White Sox On April 5

Springer is hitting for a .147 BA, .256 OBP and .353 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored two runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Springer has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (1-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.