George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 4

Springer is hitting for a .167 BA, .265 OBP and .400 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Springer has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Grant Taylor (0-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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