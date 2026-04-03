George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 3

Springer is hitting for a .154 BA, .241 OBP and .423 SLG with a 37.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Grant Taylor starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.

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