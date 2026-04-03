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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 3

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Springer has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .154 BA, .241 OBP and .423 SLG with a 37.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Grant Taylor starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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