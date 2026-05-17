FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Face Tigers On May 17

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Springer has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .186 BA, .272 OBP and .294 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored nine runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News