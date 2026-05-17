George Springer And Blue Jays Face Tigers On May 17

Springer is hitting for a .186 BA, .272 OBP and .294 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored nine runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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