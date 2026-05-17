George Springer And Blue Jays Face Tigers On May 17
George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Springer has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Springer is hitting for a .186 BA, .272 OBP and .294 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored nine runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.
Jack Flaherty (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.