George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Tigers On May 15

Springer is hitting for a .202 BA, .292 OBP and .319 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored nine runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Tigers are sending Brenan Hanifee (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.