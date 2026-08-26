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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Royals On Aug. 26

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .239 BA, .317 OBP and .390 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 45 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Springer has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Randy Dobnak (2-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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