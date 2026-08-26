George Springer And Blue Jays Play Royals On Aug. 26

Springer is hitting for a .239 BA, .317 OBP and .390 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 45 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Springer has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Randy Dobnak (2-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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