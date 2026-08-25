George Springer And Blue Jays Face Royals On Aug. 25

Springer is hitting for a .240 BA, .317 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 45 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Springer has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (5-7) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 145 1/3 innings pitched.

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