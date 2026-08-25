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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Face Royals On Aug. 25

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .240 BA, .317 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 45 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Springer has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (5-7) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 145 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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