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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 17

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Springer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .215 BA, .309 OBP and .374 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 22 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Springer has recorded four steals on six attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (1-2 with a 5.28 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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