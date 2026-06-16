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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On June 16

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Springer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .208 BA, .303 OBP and .354 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 21 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Yankees.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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