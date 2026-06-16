George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On June 16

Springer is hitting for a .208 BA, .303 OBP and .354 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 21 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Yankees.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.