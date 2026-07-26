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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 26

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Springer has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .396 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 35 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (4-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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