George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 26

Springer is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .396 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 35 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (4-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

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