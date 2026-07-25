George Springer And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On July 25

Springer is hitting for a .226 BA, .310 OBP and .385 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 34 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (12-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

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