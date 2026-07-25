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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On July 25

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Springer has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .226 BA, .310 OBP and .385 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 34 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (12-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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