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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On July 24

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Springer has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .391 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 34 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Red Sox will send Patrick Sandoval (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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