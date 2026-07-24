George Springer And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On July 24

Springer is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .391 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 34 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Red Sox will send Patrick Sandoval (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

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