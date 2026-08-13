George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 13

Springer is hitting for a .235 BA, .318 OBP and .394 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 42 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 0 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (7-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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