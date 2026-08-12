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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On Aug. 12

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .235 BA, .319 OBP and .394 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 42 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Ranger Suarez (4-3) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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