George Springer And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On Aug. 12

Springer is hitting for a .235 BA, .319 OBP and .394 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 42 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Ranger Suarez (4-3) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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