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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On Aug. 11

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .317 OBP and .395 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 41 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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