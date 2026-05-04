George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 4

Springer is hitting for a .212 BA, .307 OBP and .364 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored four runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Springer has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Nick Martinez (2-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.

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