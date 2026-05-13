George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On May 13

Springer is hitting for a .209 BA, .287 OBP and .330 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored seven runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.