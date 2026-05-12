George Springer And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 12

Springer is hitting for a .198 BA, .281 OBP and .326 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored five runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.

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