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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 12

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .198 BA, .281 OBP and .326 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored five runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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