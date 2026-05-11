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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 11

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .207 BA, .293 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored five runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Angels.

Drew Rasmussen (2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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