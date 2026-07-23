George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On July 23

Springer is hitting for a .225 BA, .306 OBP and .384 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 34 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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