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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On July 23

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, July 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .225 BA, .306 OBP and .384 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 34 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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