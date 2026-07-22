George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On July 22

Springer is hitting for a .228 BA, .310 OBP and .390 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 34 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.