George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On July 21

Springer is hitting for a .224 BA, .308 OBP and .384 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 33 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.