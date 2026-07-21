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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On July 21

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .224 BA, .308 OBP and .384 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 33 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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